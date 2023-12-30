Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Saturday college basketball lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the USC Trojans taking on the UCLA Bruins.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Wofford Terriers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- Location: Athens, Georgia
How to Watch Wofford vs. Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Richmond Spiders vs. George Washington Revolutionaries
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington
- TV: Monumental Sports Network 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Richmond Spiders vs. George Washington Revolutionaries
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. East Carolina Pirates
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Minges Coliseum
- Location: Greenville, North Carolina
How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond Spiders vs. George Washington Revolutionaries
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
How to Watch Richmond vs. George Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Buffalo Bulls
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alumni Arena
- Location: Buffalo, New York
How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. Buffalo
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crisler Center
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- TV: FOXsports.com
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crisler Center
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.