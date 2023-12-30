When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will UMKC be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UMKC ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-1 NR NR 194

UMKC's best wins

In its best win of the season, UMKC beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a 77-60 win on December 29. Jamar Brown, in that signature win, put up a team-best 22 points with 10 rebounds and one assist. Cameron Faas also played a role with 11 points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

74-44 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 307/RPI) on November 30

72-67 on the road over Lindenwood (No. 310/RPI) on December 9

UMKC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Based on the RPI, the Kangaroos have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Kangaroos are 3-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

UMKC gets the 190th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Kangaroos have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and one game against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UMKC has 16 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UMKC's next game

Matchup: Sacramento State Hornets vs. UMKC Kangaroos

Sacramento State Hornets vs. UMKC Kangaroos Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: The Nest in Sacramento, California

The Nest in Sacramento, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

