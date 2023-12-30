How to Watch the UCLA vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the UCLA Bruins (11-0) host the USC Trojans (10-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bruins are putting their 11-game winning streak on the line versus the Trojans, winners of 10 in a row.
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UCLA vs. USC Scoring Comparison
- The Trojans put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 60.1 the Bruins give up.
- When it scores more than 60.1 points, USC is 10-0.
- UCLA's record is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 81.5 points.
- The 90.5 points per game the Bruins average are 33.8 more points than the Trojans allow (56.7).
- When UCLA totals more than 56.7 points, it is 11-0.
- When USC allows fewer than 90.5 points, it is 10-0.
- This season the Bruins are shooting 51.4% from the field, 15% higher than the Trojans give up.
- The Trojans shoot 47.7% from the field, 13.7% higher than the Bruins concede.
UCLA Leaders
- Kiki Rice: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 54.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Lauren Betts: 16.9 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 77.1 FG%
- Charisma Osborne: 14.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.6 3PT% (31-for-68)
- Gabriela Jaquez: 13.7 PTS, 54.0 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
- Londynn Jones: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.0 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (31-for-81)
USC Leaders
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Florida State
|W 95-78
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 77-71
|Value City Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hawaii
|W 85-46
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|USC
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Oregon
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Oregon State
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
USC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 85-53
|Galen Center
|12/18/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 93-44
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|W 85-77
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|Oregon State
|-
|Galen Center
|1/7/2024
|Oregon
|-
|Galen Center
