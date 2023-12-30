Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Krug's props? Here is some information to help you.

Torey Krug vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug has averaged 21:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In one of 35 games this year, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Krug has a point in 12 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Krug has an assist in 12 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Krug's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Krug going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Krug Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 35 Games 3 16 Points 0 1 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

