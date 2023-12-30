Should you wager on Torey Krug to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

  • In one of 35 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (one shot).
  • Krug has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 1.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 2 0 2 21:14 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:33 Away L 5-2

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

