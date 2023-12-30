The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Scott Perunovich find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 2 0 2 12:17 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 7-5
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1

Blues vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

