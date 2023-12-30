The Saint Louis Billikens (5-7) face the Rhode Island Rams (6-5) in a clash of A-10 squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Peyton Kennedy: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Julia Martinez: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kennedy Calhoun: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tierra Simon: 4.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Teisha Hyman: 11.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Maye Toure: 13.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tenin Magassa: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.6 BLK

D'yona Davis: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sophie Phillips: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

