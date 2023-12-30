Will Pavel Buchnevich Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 30?
Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Buchnevich stats and insights
- Buchnevich has scored in nine of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- Buchnevich has scored four goals on the power play.
- Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 13%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 89 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Buchnevich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:23
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|21:39
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|3
|2
|1
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|21:49
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:58
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|23:24
|Away
|L 5-2
Blues vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
