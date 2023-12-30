The Missouri Tigers (7-5) will try to stop a three-game winning streak when they host the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena as big, 21.5-point favorites. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has a point total of 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -21.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Missouri and its opponents have gone over 152.5 combined points.

Missouri's matchups this year have an average point total of 147.6, 4.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

This season, Missouri has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Tigers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -5000 moneyline set for this game.

Missouri has a 98% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 3 27.3% 75.3 144.7 72.3 148.8 150 Central Arkansas 6 46.2% 69.4 144.7 76.5 148.8 150.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers average 75.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 76.5 the Bears allow.

Missouri has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 76.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 4-7-0 0-3 4-7-0 Central Arkansas 7-6-0 1-1 6-7-0

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Central Arkansas 16-3 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 2-13 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.