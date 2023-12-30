The Missouri Tigers (7-3) meet the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (3-9) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Players to Watch

Sean East: 17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

17.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Noah Carter: 12 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

12 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Nick Honor: 12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Caleb Grill: 8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 5.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Tucker Anderson: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Elias Cato: 10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Johannes Kirispuu: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Masai Olowokere: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank 197th 74.3 Points Scored 70.4 276th 108th 67.8 Points Allowed 76.5 296th 315th 32.9 Rebounds 36.2 203rd 324th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 41st 9.4 3pt Made 8.3 112th 156th 14 Assists 13.9 163rd 86th 10.7 Turnovers 12.8 255th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.