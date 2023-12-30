If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Missouri and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Missouri ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 167

Missouri's best wins

Missouri notched its signature win of the season on November 6 by registering a 72-61 victory over the Belmont Bruins, a top 50 team in the RPI. That signature victory against Belmont included a team-leading 15 points from Mama Dembele. Hayley Frank, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

81-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 124/RPI) on December 6

69-66 on the road over Illinois (No. 156/RPI) on December 17

96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 225/RPI) on November 20

85-42 at home over UMKC (No. 283/RPI) on December 21

98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 295/RPI) on November 9

Missouri's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Tigers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Missouri has been handed the 169th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tigers' upcoming schedule includes two games against teams with worse records and 16 games against teams with records above .500.

Missouri has 16 games left this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Missouri's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network

