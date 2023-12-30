Can we count on Missouri to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Missouri's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Missouri ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 113

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri's best wins

On November 28 versus the Pittsburgh Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in the RPI, Missouri claimed its signature win of the season, a 71-64 victory on the road. Against Pittsburgh, Sean East led the team by dropping 21 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

82-72 at home over Wichita State (No. 99/RPI) on December 3

70-68 on the road over Minnesota (No. 149/RPI) on November 16

68-50 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 221/RPI) on November 13

101-79 at home over UAPB (No. 260/RPI) on November 6

82-59 at home over South Carolina State (No. 322/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Missouri's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Missouri is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Missouri has drawn the 133rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have one game remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.

Of Mizzou's 17 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Missouri's next game

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Missouri games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.