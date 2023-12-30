2024 NCAA Bracketology: Missouri March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we count on Missouri to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Missouri ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|113
Missouri's best wins
On November 28 versus the Pittsburgh Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in the RPI, Missouri claimed its signature win of the season, a 71-64 victory on the road. Against Pittsburgh, Sean East led the team by dropping 21 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
Next best wins
- 82-72 at home over Wichita State (No. 99/RPI) on December 3
- 70-68 on the road over Minnesota (No. 149/RPI) on November 16
- 68-50 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 221/RPI) on November 13
- 101-79 at home over UAPB (No. 260/RPI) on November 6
- 82-59 at home over South Carolina State (No. 322/RPI) on November 22
Missouri's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Missouri is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Missouri has drawn the 133rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have one game remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams above .500.
- Of Mizzou's 17 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Missouri's next game
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV Channel: SEC Network
