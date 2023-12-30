The Missouri State Bears (6-3) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 63.2 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 67 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67 points, Northern Iowa is 1-1.

Missouri State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Bears put up are 18.3 fewer points than the Panthers allow (82.1).

The Bears shoot 39.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.

The Panthers' 36.1 shooting percentage is 9.3 lower than the Bears have given up.

Missouri State Leaders

Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.3 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.3 FG% Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

