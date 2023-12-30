The Missouri State Bears (6-3) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 63.2 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 67 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67 points, Northern Iowa is 1-1.
  • Missouri State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.
  • The 63.8 points per game the Bears put up are 18.3 fewer points than the Panthers allow (82.1).
  • The Bears shoot 39.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.
  • The Panthers' 36.1 shooting percentage is 9.3 lower than the Bears have given up.

Missouri State Leaders

  • Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.3 FG%
  • Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
  • Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Wichita State W 72-65 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/20/2023 BYU W 56-55 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 Western Kentucky W 69-68 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Northern Iowa - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/4/2024 Valparaiso - Great Southern Bank Arena
1/6/2024 UIC - Great Southern Bank Arena

