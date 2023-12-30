How to Watch the Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (6-3) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 63.2 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 67 the Bears give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67 points, Northern Iowa is 1-1.
- Missouri State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.2 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Bears put up are 18.3 fewer points than the Panthers allow (82.1).
- The Bears shoot 39.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Panthers concede defensively.
- The Panthers' 36.1 shooting percentage is 9.3 lower than the Bears have given up.
Missouri State Leaders
- Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 49.3 FG%
- Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wichita State
|W 72-65
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|BYU
|W 56-55
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 69-68
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Valparaiso
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|UIC
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
