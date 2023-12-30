Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes hit the field in the Cotton Bowl for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Missouri.
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
No. 9 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)
