The Missouri Tigers (7-5) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Missouri is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 332nd.
  • The Tigers put up 75.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 76.5 the Bears give up.
  • Missouri is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.6.
  • In home games, Missouri averaged 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas L 73-64 Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall L 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois L 97-73 Enterprise Center
12/30/2023 Central Arkansas - Mizzou Arena
1/6/2024 Georgia - Mizzou Arena
1/9/2024 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena

