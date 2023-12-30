The Missouri Tigers (7-5) aim to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The contest airs on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.8% the Bears allow to opponents.

Missouri is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Bears are the 235th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 332nd.

The Tigers put up 75.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 76.5 the Bears give up.

Missouri is 4-1 when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (73.3).

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 76.6.

In home games, Missouri averaged 0.7 more threes per game (9.5) than on the road (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Upcoming Schedule