Saturday's game between the Missouri Tigers (7-5) and Central Arkansas Bears (3-11) at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 83-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Columbia, Missouri

Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 83, Central Arkansas 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-18.9)

Missouri (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Missouri has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Central Arkansas, who is 7-6-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bears have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers' +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.3 points per game (174th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per contest (212th in college basketball).

The 32.8 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 328th in college basketball, and are 5.3 fewer than the 38.1 its opponents grab per outing.

Missouri connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (109th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per game its opponents make at a 32.1% rate.

The Tigers rank 153rd in college basketball with 96.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 248th in college basketball defensively with 92.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Missouri has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (69th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (69th in college basketball).

