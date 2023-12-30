Will Lindenwood be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Lindenwood's complete tournament resume.

How Lindenwood ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 318

Lindenwood's best wins

Against the Omaha Mavericks on November 17, Lindenwood captured its signature win of the season, which was a 72-70 victory. Keenon Cole led the offense against Omaha, amassing 19 points. Second on the team was Jaylon McDaniel with 12 points.

Next best wins

71-60 over William & Mary (No. 355/RPI) on November 19

73-67 on the road over IUPUI (No. 360/RPI) on December 16

Lindenwood's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-5

Based on the RPI, the Lions have five losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Lindenwood has drawn the 302nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have four games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Lindenwood has 17 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Lindenwood's next game

Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Lindenwood Lions

Western Illinois Leathernecks vs. Lindenwood Lions Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

