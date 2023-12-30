Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) and the Wichita State Shockers (8-4) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-68 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no line set.

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Kansas vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, Wichita State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-8.8)

Kansas (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Wichita State is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Kansas' 4-7-0 ATS record. The Shockers have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Jayhawks have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game, with a +167 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.1 points per game (87th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 per contest (56th in college basketball).

The 38.2 rebounds per game Kansas accumulates rank 113th in college basketball, 5.6 more than the 32.6 its opponents pull down.

Kansas hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (24th in college basketball), compared to the 8 per outing its opponents make, shooting 30.9% from deep.

Kansas has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (227th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

