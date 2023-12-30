Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse has the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) squaring off against the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 victory for Kansas, so expect a tight matchup.

Last time out, the Jayhawks won on Wednesday 69-52 against Nebraska.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kansas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 67, West Virginia 66

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks picked up their best win of the season on December 20, when they grabbed a 69-52 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.

The Jayhawks have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But they also have four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the eighth-most.

Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins

69-52 at home over Nebraska (No. 30) on December 20

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 153) on November 30

69-48 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 161) on December 16

76-56 on the road over Wichita State (No. 235) on December 10

70-61 over UMKC (No. 255) on November 18

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 56.9 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 56.9 FG% S'Mya Nichols: 14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)

10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51) Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

11.4 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Wyvette Mayberry: 10 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.5 points per game (116th in college basketball) and give up 60 per contest (97th in college basketball).

