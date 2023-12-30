The Wichita State Shockers (8-3) will play the Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Information

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson: 19.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Kevin McCullar: 19.2 PTS, 7 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • KJ Adams: 13 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dajuan Harris: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Elmarko Jackson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Colby Rogers: 17.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xavier Bell: 14.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kenny Pohto: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Harlond Beverly: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Quincy Ballard: 6.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK

Kansas vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Kansas AVG Kansas Rank
122nd 77.5 Points Scored 79.5 86th
178th 70.7 Points Allowed 65.6 58th
6th 44.5 Rebounds 38.7 88th
79th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 6.8 330th
236th 6.8 3pt Made 6.5 268th
270th 12.2 Assists 21.7 2nd
91st 10.8 Turnovers 12.4 223rd

