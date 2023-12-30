How to Watch the Kansas vs. West Virginia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Mountaineers, winners of 11 in a row.
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas vs. West Virginia Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers' 82.7 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 60 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- West Virginia is 10-0 when it scores more than 60 points.
- Kansas has a 7-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
- The Jayhawks put up 17.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Mountaineers give up (53.2).
- Kansas has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 53.2 points.
- West Virginia is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Mountaineers concede to opponents (38.3%).
- The Mountaineers shoot 48% from the field, 10.1% higher than the Jayhawks concede.
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK, 56.9 FG%
- S'Mya Nichols: 14 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (21-for-51)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wichita State
|W 76-56
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/16/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 69-48
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Nebraska
|W 69-52
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
