Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0), at 1:00 PM ET.

Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 14.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 4 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0 BLK Lauren Fields: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyah Watson: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tavy Diggs: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

