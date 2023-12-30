What are Kansas' chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Kansas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-1 NR NR 122

Kansas' best wins

On December 20, Kansas registered its best win of the season, a 69-52 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team (No. 71), according to the RPI. Zakiyah Franklin led the way versus Nebraska, posting 16 points. Second on the team was S'Mya Nichols with 13 points.

Next best wins

79-57 at home over Houston Christian (No. 177/RPI) on December 6

69-48 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 178/RPI) on December 16

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 212/RPI) on November 30

88-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 238/RPI) on November 8

70-61 over UMKC (No. 283/RPI) on November 18

Kansas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Kansas has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Jayhawks have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

The Jayhawks have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Kansas has to face the 23rd-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jayhawks' upcoming schedule features no games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Kansas has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with six games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kansas' next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

