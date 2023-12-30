2024 NCAA Bracketology: Kansas March Madness Odds | January 1
For bracketology insights on Kansas and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- Preseason national championship odds: +1000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +1200
How Kansas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
Kansas' best wins
Kansas' signature victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). Kansas took home the 69-65 win on December 1 at home. Kevin McCullar, in that signature victory, compiled a team-leading 21 points with five rebounds and one assist. KJ Adams also played a role with 18 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 69-60 over Tennessee (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 22
- 89-84 over Kentucky (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 14
- 75-71 on the road over Indiana (No. 43/RPI) on December 16
- 86-67 over Wichita State (No. 99/RPI) on December 30
- 75-60 at home over Yale (No. 107/RPI) on December 22
Kansas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Kansas has four wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Jayhawks have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Kansas faces the 44th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Jayhawks' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Kansas has 18 games left on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Kansas' next game
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV Channel: CBS
