The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) are favored (by 3.5 points) to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is 143.5.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oral Roberts -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kangaroos Betting Records & Stats

UMKC's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 143.5 points in four of nine outings.

UMKC has had an average of 141.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UMKC has gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Oral Roberts' .500 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than UMKC's .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oral Roberts 5 62.5% 74.5 145.5 72.4 142.4 147.3 UMKC 4 44.4% 71.0 145.5 70.0 142.4 138.2

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles had seven wins in 18 games against the spread last season in Summit League play.

The Kangaroos average only 1.4 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (72.4).

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oral Roberts 4-4-0 1-1 4-4-0 UMKC 3-6-0 2-5 5-4-0

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits

Oral Roberts UMKC 5-0 Home Record 4-0 0-6 Away Record 1-5 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-1-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.