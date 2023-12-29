The UMKC Kangaroos (6-5) play a fellow Summit squad, the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-3), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Mabee Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Emani Bennett: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Lisa Thomas: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalei Oglesby: 14.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Taleyah Jones: 16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Cooper: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Emily Robinson: 11.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

