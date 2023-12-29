The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-5, 0-0 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6, 0-0 Summit League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Players to Watch

Jamar Brown: 14.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Faas: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Khristion Courseault: 7.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

Issac McBride: 18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kareem Thompson: 12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK DeShang Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.7 BLK Jailen Bedford: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Sir Issac Herron: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG Oral Roberts AVG Oral Roberts Rank 240th 72.5 Points Scored 76.4 149th 139th 69.2 Points Allowed 72.9 229th 133rd 37.8 Rebounds 34.2 275th 41st 11.4 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st 123rd 8.2 3pt Made 10.8 8th 185th 13.5 Assists 13.0 215th 199th 12.0 Turnovers 7.9 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.