The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to break a six-game road losing streak at the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Oral Roberts Moneyline UMKC Moneyline

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Betting Trends

UMKC has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Kangaroos have covered the spread twice this season (2-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Oral Roberts has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

