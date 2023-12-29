The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

This season, UMKC has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Kangaroos are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.

The Kangaroos put up an average of 71.0 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 72.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

UMKC is 4-1 when it scores more than 72.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

At home, UMKC averages 82.0 points per game. Away, it scores 64.8.

At home the Kangaroos are giving up 47.8 points per game, 33.4 fewer points than they are away (81.2).

UMKC sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.7). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule