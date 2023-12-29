How to Watch UMKC vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: Summit League Network
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- This season, UMKC has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Kangaroos are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.
- The Kangaroos put up an average of 71.0 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 72.4 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- UMKC is 4-1 when it scores more than 72.4 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UMKC averages 82.0 points per game. Away, it scores 64.8.
- At home the Kangaroos are giving up 47.8 points per game, 33.4 fewer points than they are away (81.2).
- UMKC sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (7.7). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (31.7%).
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Tabor
|W 80-57
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 79-69
|Stroh Center
|12/20/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 70-57
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/31/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Sacramento State
|-
|The Nest
