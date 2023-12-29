Friday's contest between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-6, 0-0 Summit League) and the UMKC Kangaroos (5-8, 0-0 Summit League) at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with Oral Roberts securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Swinney Recreation Center

UMKC vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 75, UMKC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Oral Roberts

Computer Predicted Spread: Oral Roberts (-3.8)

Oral Roberts (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.4

UMKC's record against the spread this season is 3-6-0, and Oral Roberts' is 4-4-0. The Kangaroos have a 5-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +13 scoring differential, putting up 71 points per game (275th in college basketball) and giving up 70 (152nd in college basketball).

UMKC prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It is collecting 38.8 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.7 per contest.

UMKC makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.1).

The Kangaroos average 91.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (259th in college basketball), and allow 90 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball).

UMKC forces 12.1 turnovers per game (182nd in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (219th in college basketball action).

