Torey Krug and the St. Louis Blues will play the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. There are prop bets for Krug available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Torey Krug vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:34 per game on the ice, is -4.

Krug has scored a goal in one of 34 games this season.

Krug has a point in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Krug has an assist in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Krug has an implied probability of 42.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Krug has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Krug Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 34 Games 6 16 Points 3 1 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.