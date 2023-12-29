Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - December 29
Friday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (23-10) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. and the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as players to watch.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSOK
Thunder's Last Game
In their previous game, the Thunder defeated the Knicks on Wednesday, 129-120. Their leading scorer was Jalen Williams with 36 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Williams
|36
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|36
|7
|8
|2
|2
|2
|Chet Holmgren
|22
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 5.8 boards and 6.5 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Chet Holmgren's averages on the season are 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.
- The Thunder get 18.3 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Williams.
- Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 11.5 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- The Thunder get 11.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|33.4
|5.9
|6.8
|3.3
|0.7
|0.6
|Chet Holmgren
|17.3
|7.3
|2.2
|0.4
|3.7
|1.3
|Jalen Williams
|19.3
|3.3
|3.5
|1.1
|0.6
|1.6
|Josh Giddey
|9.5
|5.6
|4.3
|0.8
|0.4
|1.0
|Luguentz Dort
|11.5
|3.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.8
|1.9
