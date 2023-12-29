You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Friday at Ball Arena.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 32.5-point prop total for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 31.1.

He has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.5 -- is the same as Friday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 17.5 points Chet Holmgren has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Friday.

His per-game rebound average of 7.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has made 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +104)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Friday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average (18.3).

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Williams has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: -179)

The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (26.5).

He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 17.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.3).

He has pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.

