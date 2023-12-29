You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Friday at Ball Arena.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +162)
  • The 32.5-point prop total for Gilgeous-Alexander on Friday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 31.1.
  • He has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.5 -- is the same as Friday's over/under.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has knocked down one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 17.5 points Chet Holmgren has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Friday.
  • His per-game rebound average of 7.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (7.5).
  • Holmgren has made 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 17.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Friday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average (18.3).
  • He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.
  • Williams has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.
  • He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: -179)
  • The 26.3 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (26.5).
  • He has averaged 1.1 fewer rebounds per game (12.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 17.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.3).
  • He has pulled down 7.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.

