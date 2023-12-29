The Denver Nuggets (23-10) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) on December 29, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 49.7% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 45.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 18-2 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 30th.

The Thunder's 121.3 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 110 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 110 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up more points per game at home (124.3) than away (117), but also give up more at home (116.3) than away (109.8).

At home, Oklahoma City gives up 116.3 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.8.

This year the Thunder are collecting more assists at home (26.6 per game) than on the road (24.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries