The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Denver Nuggets (23-10) on Friday, December 29 at Ball Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

The Thunder's last game on Wednesday ended in a 129-120 win over the Knicks. Jalen Williams scored a team-leading 36 points for the Thunder in the win.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Questionable Hip 3.8 3.2 1.3

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon: Out (Face/Hand)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 229.5

