A pair of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Nikola Jokic (27.2 points per game, 11th in league) and the Denver Nuggets (17-9) welcome in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31, fourth) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Thunder are getting 16.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.

The Thunder are receiving 12 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Josh Giddey this year.

The Thunder are receiving 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jalen Williams this season.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while delivering 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.7 boards per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.7 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon posts 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds.

Christian Braun averages 8.7 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Thunder 114.6 Points Avg. 120.5 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.5 48.9% Field Goal % 48.9% 36.8% Three Point % 38.7%

