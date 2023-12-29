Thunder vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Denver Nuggets (23-10) welcome in the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|231.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|232
|-158
|+134
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 110 per contest to rank third in the NBA.
- The Thunder outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 121.3 points per game, fifth in league, and conceding 113.6 per contest, 14th in NBA) and have a +223 scoring differential.
- These two teams score a combined 237.2 points per game, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams together surrender 223.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 21-8-0 record against the spread this season.
Thunder and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+3000
|+1600
|-
|Nuggets
|+400
|+180
|-
