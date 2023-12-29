The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) travel to face the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 6:15 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Screaming Eagles score an average of 67.8 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 69.7 the Redhawks allow.

When it scores more than 69.7 points, Southern Indiana is 3-1.

Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.

The Redhawks put up 65.9 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 68 the Screaming Eagles allow.

When Southeast Missouri State puts up more than 68 points, it is 3-2.

Southern Indiana is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 65.9 points.

The Redhawks shoot 40.3% from the field, only 0.6% higher than the Screaming Eagles concede defensively.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

15.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.6 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

4.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Amiyah Buchanan: 5 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Schedule