Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-7, 0-0 OVC) against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-9, 0-0 OVC), at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Rob Martin: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Adam Larson: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aquan Smart: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- TJ Biel: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braxton Stacker: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 13.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|Southeast Missouri State Rank
|Southeast Missouri State AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|306th
|68.3
|Points Scored
|65
|337th
|279th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|201st
|265th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|38.2
|115th
|148th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|256th
|222nd
|7
|3pt Made
|6.5
|271st
|203rd
|13.2
|Assists
|13.1
|206th
|302nd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|13.7
|312th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.