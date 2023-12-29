The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Redhawks have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles sit at 120th.
  • The 69.5 points per game the Redhawks score are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.
  • Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • Southeast Missouri State is posting 78.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 17.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (61.2).
  • The Redhawks are giving up 60.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 22.4 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (83.2).
  • When playing at home, Southeast Missouri State is making 2.2 more treys per game (8.2) than away from home (6.0). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in road games (27.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 89-80 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/17/2023 Lindsey Wilson W 87-59 Show Me Center
12/21/2023 @ Illinois State L 85-64 Redbird Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Indiana - Show Me Center
12/31/2023 Morehead State - Show Me Center
1/4/2024 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall

