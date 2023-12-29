The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

This season, the Redhawks have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have hit.

Southeast Missouri State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles sit at 120th.

The 69.5 points per game the Redhawks score are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.

Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Southeast Missouri State is posting 78.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 17.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (61.2).

The Redhawks are giving up 60.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 22.4 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (83.2).

When playing at home, Southeast Missouri State is making 2.2 more treys per game (8.2) than away from home (6.0). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in road games (27.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule