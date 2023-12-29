How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Show Me Center. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- This season, the Redhawks have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have hit.
- Southeast Missouri State has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Screaming Eagles sit at 120th.
- The 69.5 points per game the Redhawks score are the same as the Screaming Eagles allow.
- Southeast Missouri State is 3-2 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Southeast Missouri State is posting 78.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 17.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (61.2).
- The Redhawks are giving up 60.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 22.4 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (83.2).
- When playing at home, Southeast Missouri State is making 2.2 more treys per game (8.2) than away from home (6.0). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in road games (27.7%).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 89-80
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Lindsey Wilson
|W 87-59
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
