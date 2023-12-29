Friday's game at Show Me Center has the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC) taking on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-68 win for Southern Indiana, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 71, Southeast Missouri State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-2.7)

Southern Indiana (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Southeast Missouri State is 1-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Southern Indiana's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Redhawks have hit the over in four games, while Screaming Eagles games have gone over three times.

Other OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks are being outscored by 5.2 points per game with a -62 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and allow 74.7 per contest (274th in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is collecting 33.7 rebounds per game (296th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7 per contest.

Southeast Missouri State knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (5.6).

The Redhawks rank 303rd in college basketball by averaging 87.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 289th in college basketball, allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions.

Southeast Missouri State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Redhawks commit 13.2 per game (289th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (176th in college basketball action).

