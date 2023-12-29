Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, the Denver Nuggets (23-10) heads into a home game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Nikola Jokic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1480.9
|1803.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|52.9
|56.4
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Insights
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 31.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.
- The Thunder put up 121.3 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 113.6 per contest (14th in NBA). They have a +223 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
- The 40.5 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 28th in the NBA, 5.2 fewer than the 45.7 its opponents record.
- The Thunder connect on 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 14 per outing their opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 11.6 (fourth in league) while its opponents average 15.9.
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.3 points, 9.2 assists and 12.4 boards per game, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Nuggets average 115.9 points per game (13th in the league) while allowing 110 per contest (third in the NBA). They have a +196 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
- Denver ranks ninth in the league at 44.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 more than the 42.7 its opponents average.
- The Nuggets knock down 12 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2. They shoot 38.1% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.
- Denver has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA action) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Nikola Jokic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.6
|9.5
|Usage Percentage
|33.2%
|30.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|63.7%
|62.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.3%
|20.2%
|Assist Pct
|31.6%
|43.8%
