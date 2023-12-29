Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NBA Player Preview vs. the Nuggets - December 29
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.
In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|32.5
|31.1
|33.4
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.8
|5.9
|Assists
|6.5
|6.5
|6.8
|PRA
|--
|43.4
|46.1
|PR
|--
|36.9
|39.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.0
|0.6
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Gilgeous-Alexander has made 11.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 24.6% of his team's total makes.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.7.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 110 points per contest.
- The Nuggets allow 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.8 per game, sixth in the league.
- Allowing 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/16/2023
|37
|25
|6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|10/29/2023
|28
|7
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
