In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Oskar Sundqvist to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sundqvist stats and insights

In three of 34 games this season, Sundqvist has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Sundqvist has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sundqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:07 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:09 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:55 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:08 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.