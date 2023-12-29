The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri Tigers meet for the Cotton Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Ohio State ranks 37th in total offense this season (425.0 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 425.0 yards allowed per game. Missouri's offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 34.1 points per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 39th by surrendering 22.3 points per game.

We give more info below.

Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Missouri vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Missouri Ohio State 442.1 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.0 (54th) 347.0 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.0 (3rd) 170.5 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.3 (85th) 271.6 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.7 (21st) 8 (7th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (15th) 18 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (123rd)

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 3,166 passing yards, or 263.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has recorded 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 22.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

Cody Schrader has rushed for 1,489 yards on 247 carries so far this year while scoring 13 times on the ground. He's also added 22 catches, totaling 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has run for 317 yards across 76 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has hauled in 1,190 receiving yards on 82 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has 45 receptions (on 71 targets) for a total of 639 yards (53.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 429 reciving yards (35.8 ypg) this season.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has recorded 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) on 229-of-348 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 854 rushing yards on 137 carries with 11 touchdowns. He's also added 19 catches for 229 yards (19.1 per game).

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 85 times for 373 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-leading 1,211 yards as a receiver have come on 67 catches (out of 117 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has put up a 576-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 52 targets.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in 35 catches for 452 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

