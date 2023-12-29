The Cotton Bowl features a showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes (who are 3.5-point favorites) and the Missouri Tigers on December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a point total set at 50.5.

Missouri vs. Ohio State game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Missouri vs. Ohio State statistical matchup

Ohio State Missouri 425 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (32nd) 260 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (36th) 142.3 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (53rd) 282.7 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (30th) 12 (17th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 11 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

Ohio State leaders

Brady Cook has 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.7% of his throws for 3,166 yards (263.8 per game).

On the ground, Cook has scored eight touchdowns and picked up 269 yards.

Cody Schrader has rushed for 1,489 yards (124.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game, Schrader has scored zero touchdowns, with 22 catches for 191 yards.

In the passing game, Luther Burden III has scored eight TDs, catching 82 balls for 1,190 yards (99.2 per game).

Missouri leaders

The Buckeyes' offense has been aided by Marvin Harrison Jr., who has caught 67 balls on 117 targets for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In 12 games, Kyle McCord has aired it out for 3,170 yards (264.2 yards per game) to go along with 24 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.8%.

TreVeyon Henderson has posted 854 rushing yards (71.2 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry in 12 games for the Buckeyes.

Henderson has contributed 229 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 19 grabs as a pass-catcher.

