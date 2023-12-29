Can we count on Mackenzie MacEachern finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mackenzie MacEachern score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

MacEachern stats and insights

MacEachern is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

MacEachern has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

