On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Justin Faulk going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

Faulk has scored in two of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play, Faulk has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Faulk averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 21:05 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:36 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:34 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:36 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:08 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:21 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

