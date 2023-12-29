Should you bet on Jake Neighbours to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

  • Neighbours has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (three shots).
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Neighbours' shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Neighbours recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 7-5
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:17 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:25 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:16 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:42 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

