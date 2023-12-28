The Pop-Tarts Bowl features a showdown between the Kansas State Wildcats (who are just 2.5-point favorites) and the NC State Wolfpack on December 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The game has a 47.5-point over/under.

Kansas State owns the 58th-ranked defense this year (370.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 22nd-best with a tally of 446.3 yards per game. NC State's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FBS with 323.5 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 346.3 total yards per game, which ranks 97th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Kansas State vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -2.5 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -145 +120

Looking to place a bet on Kansas State vs. NC State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Kansas State Recent Performance

The Wildcats have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 426.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-29-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 405.3 total yards per game (92nd).

While the Wildcats' defense ranks -43-worst in points allowed per game over the last three games (31.3), they rank ninth-best offensively (41.7 points per game) over that stretch.

Over Kansas State's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 85th in passing offense (240.3 passing yards per game) and 13th-worst in passing defense (213 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the Wildcats' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 65th in rushing offense (186 rushing yards per game) and -67-worst in rushing defense (192.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Wildcats have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

Kansas State has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 18 Big 12 Betting Trends

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has posted a 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 6-4.

Kansas State games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).

Kansas State has gone 6-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Kansas State has a 3-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Bet on Kansas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has thrown for 2,643 yards (220.3 ypg) to lead Kansas State, completing 61.2% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 354 rushing yards on 81 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has carried the ball 195 times for a team-high 1,075 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 28 catches for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 125 times for 651 yards (54.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott's 676 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 75 times and has registered 49 catches and six touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 589 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jayce Brown has racked up 22 receptions for 385 yards, an average of 32.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Khalid Duke has racked up six sacks to lead the team, while also recording seven TFL and 17 tackles.

Kansas State's top-tackler, Austin Moore, has 57 tackles, nine TFL, and 1.5 sacks this year.

Kobe Savage has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 53 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.